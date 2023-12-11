Winners of carol singing contest NPSI team bags Champions Trophy

December 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The valedictory and prize distribution ceremony of the day-long 31st Carol Singing Competition, organised by Carmel Catholic Association (CCA), Mysuru, was held at Teresian College auditorium in Siddarthanagar here yesterday evening.

NPS International School (NPSI), Mysuru, emerged champions by winning three prizes (including two first prizes) in three categories.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, who was the chief guest, delivered the valedictory address and distributed prizes to the winners in various categories.

Mandya Diocese Bishop Most Rev. Mar Sebastian Adayantharath, who was also the chief guest, delivered the Christmas message. CCA President Prof. Joseph Mathew presided. Rev. Fr. Augustine Payampallil CMI, Provincial, St. Pauls Province, Mysuru and CCA Patron; CCA Secretary Santhosh Joseph, Convenor Joseph Chacko, Johnson K. Chalissery, other CCA office-bearers, staff and students were present on the occasion.

Winners

Kindergarten Division (Kannada, English and other regional languages): NPS International School (NPSI), Mysuru (First), Good Shepherd Convent (Second) and St. Joseph’s School (CBSE), Jayalakshmipuram (Third).

1st to 4th Standard (Kannada, English and other regional languages): NPSI (First), Excel Public School (Second) and Presentation Public School (Third).

5th to 7th Standard (English): Excel Public School (First), Flos Carmeli Convent School (Second) and Ideal Jawa Rotary School (Third).

5th to 7th Standard (Kannada and other regional languages): Presentation Public School (First), St. Joseph’s School (CBSE), Jayalakshmipuram (Second) and St. Joseph’s Central School in Matthias Campus (Third).

8th to 10th Standard (English): Good Shepherd Convent High School (First), St. Joseph’s Central School, Vijayanagar (Second) and NPSI (Third).

8th to 10th Standard (Kannada and other regional languages): St. Joseph’s Central School, Yelwal (First), Good Shepherd Convent High School (Second) and Presentation Public School (Third).

PU Colleges (English, Kannada and other regional languages): St. Philomena’s PU College (First), St. Joseph’s PU College, Jayalakshmipuram (Second) and Teresian PU College (Third).

UG/PG Colleges and Religious Institutions (English): Kripalaya Institute of Philosophy & Religion (First), Pushpashrama (Second) and St. Joseph’s First Grade College, Jayalakshmipuram (Third).

UG/PG Colleges and Religious Institutions (Kannada and other regional languages): Kripalaya Institute of Philosophy & Religion (First), St. Philomena’s Degree College (Second) and Pushpashrama (Third).

Churches and Parishes (English): St. Bartholomew’s Church (First), St. John Paul II Church (Second) and Belavadi Church (Third).

Churches and Parishes (Kannada and other regional languages): St. Joseph’s Church, Jayalakshmipuram (First), CSI Yesukrupalaya Church (Second) and Infant Jesus Church, Pushpagiri (Third).

Professionals (English, Kannada and other regional languages): St. Teresa of Calcutta Church (First), St. Joseph’s College of Nursing, Bannimantap (Second) and St. Joseph’s School (CBSE), Jayalakshmipuram (Third).