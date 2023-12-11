‘Beacon of hope,’ ‘promise of a brighter future’: PM Modi

December 11, 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Supreme Court’s historic verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370, calling it a “beacon of hope” and a testament to India’s collective resolve for unity.

In a post on X today noon, with the hashtag #NayaJammuKashmir, he stated that the verdict constitutionally affirms the decision taken by the Parliament of India on Aug. 5, 2019, declaring it a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

PM Modi assured the people of the region of the Government’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling their dreams and extending the benefits of progress to vulnerable and marginalised sections. He emphasised that the verdict goes beyond being a legal judgement, symbolising a promise of a brighter future and strengthening the collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India.

Return of peace and normalcy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also welcomed the decision, asserting that it proves the constitutional validity of the decision to abrogate Article 370. He highlighted the return of peace and normalcy to Jammu and Kashmir, along with significant growth and development in various sectors.

In a subsequent post on X, Shah emphasised the restoration of rights for the poor and deprived after the abrogation, highlighting the positive transformations in the region. He underscored the strengthening of unity and integrity with Bharat, stating that the entire region now echoes with melodious music and cultural tourism.