Install directional signboards at 200 crucial locations: Mysuru DC

September 17, 2023

Uniformly designed signboards to help tourists locate popular scenic attractions

Mysore/Mysuru: As the city of Mysuru eagerly anticipates the upcoming Dasara festivities, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has called upon officials to devise a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing navigation and infrastructure throughout the city.

During a meeting held recently at the KSWAN Video Conference Hall, located in the Old DC Office, various Department officials and members of the Mysuru District Heritage Conservation Committee convened to discuss these vital matters, Dr. Rajendra underscored the pressing need for directional signboards at more than 200 crucial locations scattered across Mysuru.

One of the primary challenges faced by both tourists and residents in Mysuru has been the absence of clear directional signages. This deficiency has often resulted in confusion when navigating the city, hampering the ability to locate popular tourist attractions and other significant destinations. In response to this issue, a proposal was put forth to introduce standardised directional signboards throughout the city, aligning with Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage.

To be strategically positioned

These strategically positioned signboards are intended to efficiently guide visitors and will incorporate text in both Kannada and English languages, ensuring accessibility to a diverse audience. Dr. Rajendra has instructed officials to expedite the design, production and installation of these signboards, with the goal of completing the entire project well in advance of Dasara.

To secure funding for this initiative, necessary allocation of funds will be managed through appropriate channels, including a short-term tender process preceding Dasara festivities. The ultimate objective is to provide tourists and residents with clear, user-friendly directions for seamless exploration of the city during the grand Dasara celebration, added the Deputy Commissioner.

In addition to addressing the navigation issue, officials are tasked with taking control of digital signboards at various educational institutions, utilising them to display socially relevant messages. These displays will be carefully inspected and monitored to ensure they blend harmoniously with the surroundings and effectively convey their intended social messages. Unauthorised banners and signage will be removed to enhance the overall aesthetics of the area.

Renovation of Old DC Office

Furthermore, plans are already underway to develop parking facilities near Kote Maramma Temple, catering to the growing number of visitors expected during Dasara. Additionally, unapproved shops have been removed, as reported by Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.

Lastly, attention was drawn to the renovation of the Old DC Office. Dr. Rajendra has instructed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the restoration of this heritage structure in consultation with the Heritage Conservation Committee, leveraging their expertise in preserving the city’s rich heritage.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, Member of the District Heritage Conservation Committee and Prof. Syed Shakeeb-Ur-Rahman, former VTU Dean and Structural Engineer, along with other officials were present at the meeting.