Ganesha festival: See mobile immersion tankers in your area

September 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be stationing mobile tankers at various locations in city for safe immersion of Ganesha idols besides issuing guidelines.

Public have been directed to install only clay Ganesha idols in their homes and immerse them at their homes after the festival. There is a complete ban on use of chemically coated and Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols.

Ganesha Pandal Mandalis have been asked to install Ganesha idols of height not more than 5 ft. and have been asked take prior permission for installation of Ganesha idols at public places which is mandatory.

Ganesha idols installed at public and private places are required to be immersed in the mobile immersion tankers, which will be stationed at various locations across the city. The public are cautioned that warned against bursting of crackers during the celebrations as crackers are hazardous to the environment and also poses a threat to public health.

KSPCB

KSPCB has announced that three environment-friendly mobile immersion vehicles will be stationed at various locations across the city on Sept. 18 and the public are urged to use the facility to immerse Ganesha idols.

Vehicle 1: 4 pm to 5.15 pm near Metagalli Police Station; 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm near K.D. Circle in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage; 7 pm to 8.15 pm near Vontikoppal Chandramouleshwar Temple, Mathrumandali Circle and from 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm, the vehicle will be stationed at Kukkarahalli Lake main entrance.

For information, contact A.M. Siddaiah on Mob: 98801-64745.

Vehicle 2: 4 pm to 5.15 pm near Vikram Hospital at Yadavagiri; 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm near Shantala Theatre; 7 pm to 8.15 pm at Chamundipuram Circle and from 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm at Karanji Lake main entrance.

For information, call Shivanna on Mob: 99004-79002.

Vehicle 3: 4 pm to 5.15 pm near Jayamma Govindegowda Kalyan Mantap, Kuvempunagar; 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm near Jayanagar Railway Gate: 7 pm to 8.15 pm near J.P. Nagar Gobbalimara Bus Stop & 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm near Lingambudhi Lake main entrance (Srirampura route).

For details, call H.C. Lakshman on Mob: 98453-07419.

Public can also contact Environmental Officer Y.S. Harishankar (94491-88462) and Deputy Environmental Officer M.J. Jayalakshmi (97436-76191), according to a press release by Mysuru Regional KSPCB.

Mysuru City Corporation

MCC will be stationing mobile immersion tankers across the city on Sept. 18, 20 & 22 from 5 pm to 11 pm. MCC has also taken steps to ensure environment-friendly immersion of Ganesha idols during this year’s festival. MCC will provide mobile tanker service at all the 9 Corporation’s Divisions’ main roads and circles for three days from Sept. 18, Sep. 30 and Sept. 22 to enable the public to peacefully carry out the immersions.

For details, call MCC Zone-1 Environmental Engineer B.H. Jyothi, Zone-2 Mahadevamma (77953-80993), Zone-3 Arpita (95917-87335), Zone-4 Sridevi (81472-40348), Zone-5 Chinmay (99029-75701), Zone-6 S. Mythri (81057-39384), Zone-7 M.N. Naveen (94804-13750), Zone-8 G. Srikant (97399-59945) & Zone-9 Nazia (90668-49003).

In addition, Ward-wise Health Inspectors have been deputed to assist in immersion of idols. Ward-wise officers and their phone numbers are as follows:

Ward No. 52 and 54 – P. Preeti (97383-27757); Ward 51, 55 and 61 – H.M. Shivaprasad (99642-54808), Ward 49 and 50 C. Shobha (87929-88437); Ward 60, 48 and 59 – G.R. Shivakumar (90081-45906); Ward 62 and 63 – Sheela (96329-00538), Ward 56, 64 and 65 – K. Ashwath (72599-23805); Ward 43 and 44 – M.K. Somashekar (98444-32551); Ward 42 and 47 – L. Karthik (99004-10697); Ward 45 and 58 – Praveen Kumar (99648-74982); Ward 46 and 57 – Ravishankar (94499-82238); Ward 19 and 21 – Prakash (99864-20857 / 81238-26396); Ward 6, 18 and 22 – T.D. Harish Kumar (76760-10098); Ward 3 and 5 – B.N. Suguna (72598-17305); Ward 4 and 7 N.M. Geetha (98801-54561); Ward 1, 2 and 20 – Yogesh (89517-80625); Ward 23 and 24 – Manjukumar (91641-43489); Ward 25, 40 and 41 – Basavaraju (87226-46408); Ward 8 and 9 – Namrata (97415-93580); Ward 27 – Darshan (70197-68854); Ward 17, 26 and 28 – N.R. Ashoka (99645-06754); Ward 15 and 33 – G. Srinidhi (82178-58644); Ward 13, 16 and 29 – V. Rajeshwari Bai (77609-54056); Ward 10 – D.K. Manjunath (95383-16393 / 95918-67165); Ward 11, 12 and 14 – K.A. Murugesh (94811-18078); Ward 32 and 38 – Dhananjaya Gowda (90711-50087); Ward 30 – D.K. Manjunath (95383-16393 / 95918-67165); Ward 34, 35 and 36 – Prabhakar (98440-40434); Ward 37 and 53 – S.S. Darshan (70197-68854).