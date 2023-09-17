PM-SVANidhi scheme is a boon to street vendors: MP

September 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MP Pratap Simha said that the PM-SVANidhi (Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) Scheme, a micro-credit facility launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is a boon to street vendors for leading a self-reliant life.

He was speaking after launching the month-long PM-SVANidhi Scheme and ‘SVANidhi Se Samruddhi’ enrolment drive undertaken in association with MCC and various Banks, at Town Hall here yesterday.

Asserting that PM-SVANidhi protects street vendors from getting caught in the tentacles of money lenders who charge exorbitant interest, Simha said that PM Modi has come up with many schemes and plans for the welfare of the common man.

Noting that a money-lender mafia operated in Bengaluru to which street vendors, auto drivers etc. used to fall victims, Simha said that with the launch of PM-SVANidhi, the mafia has come to an end. Pointing out that the scheme is very helpful to the poor and the working class, he said that Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Scheme under which LPG Cylinders will be distributed to the rural and deprived households, is also of huge help to women.

Stating that under PM-SVANidhi scheme, 19,261 persons have been distributed loans in city, Simha lauded the efforts of former MLA S.A. Ramdas in delivering the benefits of various Central Government Schemes to the doorsteps of targeted beneficiaries. Noting that Mysuru has the highest number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country, he said that PM-SVANidhi Scheme too is witnessing a similar success in the city.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA S.A. Ramdas, who is also the State Convenor for implementation of the Scheme, said that the drive has been launched across the State marking PM Narendra Modi’s birthday on Sept. 17. “Now, Newspaper distributors and Milk vendors too have been included in the Scheme, for which registration has begun”, he said.

Continuing, Ramdas said that all persons aged over 60 years who have registered for the Scheme will get pension under the PM Maandhan Yojana. Also, many other such schemes have been launched for the welfare of the common man and the marginalised sections, he added.

On the occasion, 3 of PM-SVANidhi Scheme beneficiaries — Akshay Kumar, Srikanth and Siddarajappa — were symbolically given loan cheques and QR Code system for digital transactions promotion was launched.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Acting Mayor Shivakumar, Acting Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur-Rahman Shariff, MCC Additional Deputy Commissioner M.J. Roopa, Bhaskar, Vidya Urs and others were present.