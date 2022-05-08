Traffic offences galore in Vijayanagar Railway Layout

May 8, 2022

Sir,

The Vijayanagar Railway Layout (Surya bakery) road has been a hotspot for traffic offences. The residents have been, on a daily basis, witnessing reckless driving by teenagers who are not only endangering their lives, but are putting other’s life in danger too.

Very recently an elderly gentleman was knocked off by an unidentified two-wheeler at about 11 in the morning who later succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident, one early morning at about 5.30 am, the residents woke up to the booming sound of a racing bike which went at more than 250 kmph in this residential area!

The irony is, CCTVs are unable to capture the footage clearly, and appears nothing less than a bullet shot, given the speed.

Being a residential layout, with the majority retired people living in this area, I urge the authorities concerned to take the matter seriously and take steps to prevent loss of innocent lives and alleviate our fear.

– Dr. C.R. Venkatesh , Vijayanagar Railway layout, 6.5.2022

