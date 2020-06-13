Traffic rule violators on the rise

June 13, 2020

Sir,

With the Mysuru City Police busy in monitoring activities connected to COVID-19, the undisciplined motorists are having a heyday on Mysuru roads now.

Two-wheelers are happily riding without helmets, resting their mobile phones on their shoulders and talking, riding on the wrong sides of both one-way and two-way roads, jumping signals and risking other motorists.

Now four-wheelers have joined this bandwagon of traffic rule violators by talking and texting using their mobile phones while driving and by not wearing their seat belts.

Over a period of time, Mysuru City Traffic Police managed to inculcate some sort of discipline to the compulsive traffic rule violators, but now with their COVID-19 duty, looks like they have to re-start their exercise afresh to check violations.

Hope our City Traffic Police will succeed in making the undisciplined traffic rule violators, again disciplined and make Mysuru roads safe for other road-users.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 12.6.2020

