Traffic rule violators on the rise
Traffic rule violators on the rise

June 13, 2020

Sir,

With the Mysuru City Police busy in monitoring activities connected to COVID-19, the undisciplined motorists are having a heyday on Mysuru roads now.

Two-wheelers are happily riding without helmets, resting their mobile phones on their shoulders and talking, riding on the wrong sides of both one-way and two-way roads, jumping signals and risking other motorists. 

Now four-wheelers have joined this bandwagon of traffic rule violators by talking and texting using their mobile phones while driving and by not wearing their seat belts.  

Over a period of time, Mysuru City Traffic Police managed to inculcate some sort of discipline  to the compulsive traffic rule violators,  but now with their COVID-19 duty, looks like they have to re-start their exercise afresh to check violations.

Hope our City Traffic Police will succeed in making the undisciplined traffic rule violators, again disciplined and make Mysuru roads safe for other road-users.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 12.6.2020

  1. Shawshank. says:
    June 15, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    But never ever have observed checking of cars and drivers irrespective of gender. Most of LVMs wear “L” board which is not allowed to run on city roads . Most of female helmets will be found inserted will “Live” Mobil conversations(includes LVMs too). There are many more like this, hesitate to comment, but targeted are two wheelers only. No three wheelers and cabs . . . .

    A pity.

