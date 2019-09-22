Traffic violators, “Reform yourselves or pay fine”
Traffic violators, “Reform yourselves or pay fine”

September 22, 2019

Sir,

The recent hike in penalty to traffic violations is well justified. Those of us who follow every traffic rule and behave well on the roads need not worry about any hike in the penalty.

The cry by many all over to bring back the penalty to what it was earlier or near to that is totally unjustified. The cops and other RTO Officers have done a lot to put some sense into the system. But the incorrigible and arrogant road users have been continuously having their say and putting their own lives and the lives of many innocent fellow citizens in danger. Tragically, there is not a single iota of remorse or any sense of shame!!

The need of the hour is a pledge and an unfailing assurance that they will not violate any traffic rule. The violators have to simply understand that they have to fall in line and there is no other option any more. How brazen are they to defend their lawlessness and compel the authorities to buckle under pressure. We all have to respect the law of the land.

As a society, we have to engage ourselves in fighting this chronic disease of apathy for civic behaviour. How will our next generations be able to sustain themselves if we refuse to bring in, self awareness, self esteem and self discipline.

As many of us agree with the authorities about the imposition of heavy fine, we may even suggest impounding of vehicles or cancellation of driving permits to safeguard the life and the limb of the innocent and the law abiding citizens. The enforcement of law is to build a decent and strong law abiding society.

– Prof. K.V. Satyan, V V Mohalla, 11.9.2019

  1. Beena Vijayan says:
    September 23, 2019 at 6:45 am

    Sir, reversing the penalties was not a good idea. The penalties should be deterrent enough in their content to discourage unruly road-users. The suggestion to impound vehicles where road rules are violated is also a very good idea.

