Train timings changed

October 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, has announced the revision of train timings for more than 314 trains, effective from Oct. 1, 2023. This includes the departure timings for 9 trains leaving from Mysuru Station.

Passengers are urged to note the changes in the train schedule well in advance before commencing their journey.

To access the revised train timetable, passengers can visit the following link: https://swr.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,1,808,818,847,1880

Alternatively, passengers can also dial 139 for more information.

Schedule arrival and departure timings of the intermediate station en-route for the above trains have also been revised from Oct. 1, 2023. Visit the link mentioned above for details. [*Train No.17301 earlier Mysuru-Dharwad Express has now been extended up to Belagavi with revised departure train timing from Mysuru at 20.45 hrs.]