Training commences for Mounted Police

September 10, 2019

Mysuru: With Dasara round the corner, the authorities have already begun the rehearsal for Jumboo Savari with the elephants being taken on a morning walk on Raja Marga from Mysore Palace North Gate to the Bannimantap Grounds.

Similarly, the officials began rehearsals for the tasks that will be performed by Mounted Police, especially for the horses that accompany the elephants throughout the Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami.

The horses were taken close to Dasara elephants to ensure both get acclimatised with each other so that they could walk together during the rehearsal as well on the day of Dasara procession without giving room for any untoward incident.

As horses came near ‘Arjuna’, the Howdah-elephant greeted them by lifting its trunk as a welcome gesture. The officials are expected to begin the rehearsal of both elephants and Mounted Police soon.