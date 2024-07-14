Transfer order issued in the name of a dead engineer! 

July 14, 2024

Urban Development Department turns itself into a laughing stock

Madikeri: In an apparent faux pas, the Urban Development Department has turned itself into a laughing stock by transferring a Junior Engineer who died six months ago.

Ashok Bhimaraya Putapak, who was serving as a Junior Engineer at Sedam Town Municipal Council in Kalaburagi district, was recently (July 9) transferred by the Government to the Madikeri City Municipal Council (CMC) in Kodagu district. However, Ashok passed away six months ago on Jan. 12 due to severe illness. Adding to the embarrassment, this mistake occurred in the Sedam Assembly constituency, which is represented by Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharanprakash Patil.

This incident raises questions about whether the Urban Development Department or the Government was unaware of Ashok Putapak’s death, which occurred six months ago.