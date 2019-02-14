Trash to Cash

MCC inks pact with ITC; distributes bags door-to-door for waste segregation

Dry waste to be recycled at processing plants and re-used, generating revenue

Mysuru: For Multinational Company ITC Limited, rag-picking is a potential gold mine. For, it has entered into an agreement with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to segregate garbage at the point of generation and send them to recycling. The pact has been signed under ‘WoW’ (Well-being Out of Waste) project launched by ITC.

‘WoW’ is a flagship initiative that addresses the crucial issue of post-consumer waste management in line with the Government’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme, ensuring proper segregation and recycling of waste in a manner that protects and restores the environment. It ensures cleanliness and hygiene of neighbourhoods and in the process creates sustainable livelihoods for a whole host of participants in the waste management process.

The ITC has successfully implemented ‘WoW’ in Bengaluru, twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and Khammam district of Andhra Pradesh, Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu and parts of Chennai. As part of the project, eco-friendly multi-layered bags are being distributed to each house of all the 65 Wards of the MCC that has been divided into 9 zones.

The MCC has already completed the distribution of bags in Zone 6 and 7 and the project is being implemented by E Sree Foundation. Every type of waste — be it paper, metal, plastics, food and other wet contaminants — is put in the same dustbin and is rendered un-recyclable. ITC has launched ‘WoW’ to inculcate the habit of segregating waste and increasing the level of recycling garbage.

How does the project work?

ITC provides every house with a bag to put all the solid waste, including paper, metal and plastics. The kitchen and other wet waste are kept separately for disposal by Municipal authorities. Once in 10-15 days, ‘WoW’ team visits the households and collects recyclable waste and the garbage so collected is then transported to the junkyard where it is segregated and sent for re-use at reprocessing plants that in-turn generates revenue for ITC.

Two lakh bags

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Health Officer Dr. D.N. Nagaraj said that MCC will distribute over two lakh bags provided by ITC in all 65 wards and more bags will be procured stage by stage. “One bag is being given to every house and we have successfully distributed bags to all houses in Zone 6 and 7 and the distribution in other zones is going on in full swing,” he said.

As per the understanding, ITC is providing monetary incentives for Pourakarmikas for door-to-door collection of dry waste in such bags. ITC volunteers are distributing these bags to all houses, accompanied by supervisors and who are in turn monitored by ITC coordinators. Nagaraj said that ITC not only provides monetary benefits to waste collectors but also recycles the dry waste generating revenue.

Pamphlet distribution

Volunteers are also distributing pamphlets along with bags to create awareness among the residents about the project. “Waste segregation at source like keeping wet and dry waste separately helps in recycling of dry waste and composting of wet waste. This scientific methods of segregation reduces waste that reaches landfills and reduces air and water pollution. It also helps MCC take up different processes like composting, recycling, incineration of waste generated,” said Dr. Nagaraj.

MCC has asked the residents to put all dry waste like plastic, paper, wood, glass, rubber, metal, multilayer plastic containers, packets etc., in the bags distributed by ITC and has asked them not to put wet waste like vegetable and fruit peel, food leftovers, expired food items, meat, bone, egg shell, flowers, tea bags, coffee powder, etc. in plastic bags as these waste are organic and could be composted.

Sanitary pads, diapers, ear buds, dental floss, medicines that have crossed the expiry dates, unused medicines, syringes and bandages have to be wrapped in papers and marked ‘X’ on it before disposing. Waste collectors will not collect any mixed waste except dry waste in bags given by ITC.

CALL HELPLINE

The MCC has also cautioned the public not to throw waste but segregate them at source failing which may lead to penalty as per the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules-2016. The civic body has asked the residents to call Helpline: 0821- 2440890, 2418800 or Mob: 94498-41195/6 if they have not received the bags or if waste collectors are not visiting their houses or if there are any other lapses in the project.

