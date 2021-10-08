Tree felling: Objections invited

October 8, 2021

The Forest Department has invited objections, if any, from members of the public for proposed felling of 307 various species of trees on the left side and 230 trees on the right side along the stretch from Devegowda Circle to Bandipalya on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road for expansion plans. The members of the public, having objections, can take part in the meeting to take place at the Ring Road junction near APMC Yard on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road on Oct. 30. Also, the public can submit objections at the Department Office located in Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram 6th cross, before Oct. 30.