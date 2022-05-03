Trek-N-Camp for children

SPAN (Society for Promotion of Adventure & Nature Awareness), in its 30th year, is organising a 4-day adventure, nature and leadership camp ‘The Leading Edge Camp’ for children aged 10-18 years in Kodachadri Hill ranges in Western Ghats region.The camp from May 19 includes trekking and camping in tents, nature trails, leadership, team building activities and visits to interesting places around. For details, contact Sridhar, Director, SPAN, on Mob: 98451-88991, according to a press release.
Leave a Reply