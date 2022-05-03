SrinivasaKalyanaVaibhava from this evening

May 3, 2022

Haridasa Sangeetha SahityotsavaSamithi will be organising a 9-day ‘SrinivasaKalyanaVaibhava’ at Sarada Vilas College Centenary Hall in Krishnamurthypuram from today (May 3) till May 11.

Announcing this at a press meet here on Saturday, Samithi Founder S. Ravikumar said that SosaleVyasaraja Mutt Seer Sri VidyashreeshateerthaSripadangal will inaugurate the event at 6 pm today (May 3). DasaGeethas will be rendered by singers everyday during the programme, with interpretation byVijayeendracharya.

Tomorrow (May 4), rendition by Ananth Kulkarni of Bagalkot; on May 5 by Sangeetha Balachandra of Udupi; on May 6 by AnantarajMistri of Kalaburagi; on May 7 by DivyaGiridhar of Bengaluru; on May 8 by BallariRaghavendra; on May 9 by Tejaswini Srihari of Bengaluru; on May 10 by Rajesh Padiyar andNityashree of Mysuru and on May 11 by Shubha Santosh of Bengaluru. On May 8, there will be special programmes starting from 5 pm, he said adding that the programme will also feature an interaction with the makers of ‘Jagannathadasa’ film.