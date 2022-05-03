Applications invited for public awareness plays

In Briefs

May 3, 2022

The Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission has invited applications from eligible drama troupes for staging public awareness plays of 60-minute duration on Anti-Manual Scavenging at Rangamandiras  and other platforms across the district. The drama troupe should consist only Pourakarmikas, Safai Karmacharis and SC/ST artistes. Preference will be given for Pourakarmika-headed troupes.  Interested drama troupes can apply along with supporting documents to the Safai Karmachari Commission Office, South Wing, Ground Floor, Unity Building Complex, Mission Road, Bengaluru, before 4 pm on May 9.  For further details, contact Ph: 080-22240445/ 46, according to a press release.

