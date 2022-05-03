In Briefs

Aikyata Samavesha postponed

May 3, 2022

The Aikyata Samavesha, which was scheduled to be held tomorrow (May 4) at J.K. Grounds in city, has been postponed. The Samavesha was jointly organised by Karnataka State Backward Classes Forum and various organisations. Forum President K.S. Shivaram said: “The Samavesha was organised demanding reservations for the backward class communities. As the minority community leaders have requested to take part in the Samavesha, we are planning to hold a mega event and the new date will be announced soon.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching