Aikyata Samavesha postponed

The Aikyata Samavesha, which was scheduled to be held tomorrow (May 4) at J.K. Grounds in city, has been postponed. The Samavesha was jointly organised by Karnataka State Backward Classes Forum and various organisations. Forum President K.S. Shivaram said: “The Samavesha was organised demanding reservations for the backward class communities. As the minority community leaders have requested to take part in the Samavesha, we are planning to hold a mega event and the new date will be announced soon.”
Leave a Reply