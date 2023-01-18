Tribal youths arrive in city for week-long exchange programme

January 18, 2023

Mysuru: Hundreds of tribal youths and officials from Chhattisgarh, Jhar-khand, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka have arrived in city to take part in the week-long 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, organised under the joint aegis of Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan-Karnataka and Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mysuru, at University Fine Arts College on Bogadi Road in Manasagangothri from today till Jan. 24.

The event will be formally inaugurated tomorrow at 10 am by District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna.

The exchange programme comprises interactions with resource persons, cultural activities, yoga sessions, declamation contest on patriotism and Nation-building, visit to prominent tourist spots in and around the city, seminars on various topics including ayurveda medicines, yoga and meditation, new technology for youth etc., said Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan Field Director (Southern States) M.N. Nataraj.