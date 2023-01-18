Walkathon creates awareness on Millets
News

Walkathon creates awareness on Millets

January 18, 2023

Mysuru: The year 2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations.

To create awareness about the importance of millets, Mayor Shivakumar flagged off a walkathon from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple in city this morning.

The rallyists, comprising students, NCC cadets and District Officials concerned, carrying placards and raising slogans about the importance of millets, passed through D. Devaraja Urs Road and culminated at Deputy Commissioner’s Office premises. 

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.R Poornima, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa and District-level Officers of Agriculture Department, representatives of agriculture firms and Farm Equipment Traders Association participated in the walkathon.

A District-level Millets Fest and workshop was scheduled to be held at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in the afternoon.

