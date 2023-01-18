MCC Civil Contractors Association demands redressal of grievances
News

MCC Civil Contractors Association demands redressal of grievances

January 18, 2023

Mysuru: Upset over delayed bill payments and other issues concerning them, the MCC Civil Contractors Association has urged the Civic Body to address the grievances of the Contractors, who are facing difficulties at various stages  of their work.

In a press release that contains a nine-point charter of demands, the Contractors wanted the MCC to procure key construction materials such as Cement, Tar, Bitumen, Steel etc., from Government Departments for them,  as they are facing difficulties over market price fluctuations, introduction of a pension scheme (monthly pension of Rs. 30,000) for Contractors aged over 60 years, payment of Rs. 25 lakh as compensation from the Contractors Benevolent Fund, to the family of Contractors who have died, abolition of e-procurement system for works costing less than Rs. 50 lakh and re-introduction of manual tenders for the same, introduction of slabs for GST as existed when the erstwhile VAT was in force, payment of bills within 30 days of submission, upward revision of  S.R. Rates from the next financial year and to ensure smooth supply of all construction materials for Contractors, among others, the release said. For details, contact Mob: 98459-06536.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching