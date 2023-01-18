MCC Civil Contractors Association demands redressal of grievances

January 18, 2023

Mysuru: Upset over delayed bill payments and other issues concerning them, the MCC Civil Contractors Association has urged the Civic Body to address the grievances of the Contractors, who are facing difficulties at various stages of their work.

In a press release that contains a nine-point charter of demands, the Contractors wanted the MCC to procure key construction materials such as Cement, Tar, Bitumen, Steel etc., from Government Departments for them, as they are facing difficulties over market price fluctuations, introduction of a pension scheme (monthly pension of Rs. 30,000) for Contractors aged over 60 years, payment of Rs. 25 lakh as compensation from the Contractors Benevolent Fund, to the family of Contractors who have died, abolition of e-procurement system for works costing less than Rs. 50 lakh and re-introduction of manual tenders for the same, introduction of slabs for GST as existed when the erstwhile VAT was in force, payment of bills within 30 days of submission, upward revision of S.R. Rates from the next financial year and to ensure smooth supply of all construction materials for Contractors, among others, the release said. For details, contact Mob: 98459-06536.