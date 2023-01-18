Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Mysuru Unit seeks solution to workers’ problems

January 18, 2023

Mysuru: Demanding the implementation of their various demands including the confirmation of services of internal and external contract employees of Health and Family Welfare Department and implementation of Srinivasachari Report on the subject, revision and fixation of KSRTC employees salaries on par with Government employees and scrapping of internal contract and external out sourcing labour system, activists of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) District Unit staged a protest near the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office yesterday.

Shouting slogans in support of their demands, the protesters urged the State Government to confirm the services of present contract labourers and raise their monthly services to Rs. 21,000 and revise their salary every three years. They also demanded that the Pension being given to all organised and unorganised labourers be raised to Rs. 5,000 per month.

BMS activists also demanded that the State Government should stop privatising Government and Public Undertaking Units and they should be modernised by adopting latest technology.

“The ESI Scheme facility limit should be increased for all employees from the present Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 35,000 and urged the Government to give equal salary for equal work. If the Government fails to fulfil all our demands, a massive protest will be organised at Bengaluru on Feb. 6,” warned the protesters.

Later, they submitted a copy of the demands to the office of DC.

BMS State Secretary Shantakumar, District Vice-Presidents Harish & Chandru, office-bearers Mahesh, P. Balakrishna and others participated in the protest.