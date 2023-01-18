MLA Ramdas launches overall development works of Parks in K.R. Constituency

January 18, 2023

Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas yesterday launched the overall development works of seven Parks in his Constituency.

The Parks that would be developed are: Tagadur Ramachandra Rao Park in Chamundipuram and the Park opposite to Shankaranarayana Swamy Temple in Ward No. 55, the Park on Ramanuja Road 19th Cross, Basaveshwara Park near Gun House Circle and Vishwamanava Kuvempu Park in Ward No. 51, the Park near Karaga Temple in Ittigegud and the Twin Park in K.C. Nagar coming under Ward No. 52.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that 16 Parks in the Constituency have been modified into thematic Parks to spread messages pertaining to health and yoga and also information on Kanakadasa, Basaveshwara and Science to the people.

Pointing out that works for the overall development of seven Parks were launched by him, he said that the development of all these Parks would be completed in two months to provide green cover for morning and evening walkers.

Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, B.V. Manjunath and Chayadevi, leaders Purushotham, Shivappa, Balakrishna, Vidya Urs, Umashankar, Sandeep, Kiran, Vijaya, Baby, Pavan, Vinay, Murali, Mallikarjun, Dharmendra, Shantha, Manjunath, Rajkumar, Mahesh and others were present.

‘Maintain the sanctity of Parks Act’

It is commendable that MLA Ramdas has launched a long-delayed development plan to promote better management of Parks in his K.R. Constituency. During Shilpa Nag’s term as MCC Commissioner, the activists had developed a vision document for preserving 525 Parks of Mysuru.

While we certainly should beautify the Parks and add to the greenery, it is against The Karnataka Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985 to construct any buildings for any noble purpose like library, to teach science, to spread noble teachings, construct senior citizens’ health facilities, yoga centre, water tanks, etc. We urge the authorities to comply with the Act and maintain the sanctity of the Parks Act.

—Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy,

Founding President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP)