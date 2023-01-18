CM Bommai to distribute aids to differently-abled at N’gud on Jan. 29

January 18, 2023

Mysuru: Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad has said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be inaugurating the programme organised to distribute aids and equipment for the differently-abled under a programme organised by Central Government’s Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, at Taluk Stadium in Nanjangud on Jan. 29.

Presiding over the preliminary meeting organised at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) auditorium on Monday, Prasad said: “The differently-abled in Varuna, T. Narasipur, Nanjangud and H. D. Kote Assembly constituencies, coming under Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, will be given the required equipment. A similar programme for the differently-abled was organised recently, covering 1,693 beneficiaries from four Assembly segments in Chamarajanagar district.”

In all, 68 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country have been selected for this special facility and Chamarajanagar is the only constituency identified in Karnataka for the purpose. A total of 1,499 beneficiaries will be attending the forthcoming event and the Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) should take the responsibility of their transportation and make the event a success, said Sreenivasa Prasad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra said: “It is a special event and the Executive Officers of Taluk Panchayats must take the responsibility of their transportation. The five percent grant-in-aid reserved for the differently-abled at ZP should be utilised for the purpose. Various counters should be opened to distribute the appliances for the differently-abled, along with displaying the information.”

The DC also directed all the Departments to open stalls of schemes available with them.

Mysuru ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, Dy. Secretaries Prem Kumar & Krishnam Raju and other district-level officials were present.