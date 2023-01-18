Menace of anti-social elements in Parks: Samithi lodges Police complaint
News

Menace of anti-social elements in Parks: Samithi lodges Police complaint

January 18, 2023

Mysuru: Alleging that most of the Parks in city have become unsafe for women and children, the office-bearers of Nagarika Hitarakshana Samithi recently lodged a complaint with City  Police Commissioner.

In the complaint, they have stated that the menace of anti-social elements had increased in most of the Parks especially in Cheluvamba Park near Akashvani, the Park near Kamakshi Hospital, the Park behind Sri Venkataramanaswamy Temple and Parks in N.R. Mohalla and Udayagiri among others, by those consuming liquor and narcotic substances.

Pointing out that women and children feel afraid to go for walks in these Parks, the Samithi said that these anti-social elements tease women using foul language, extort money from those sitting in Parks and threaten those who question them.

They said that the miscreants remain silent when the Police come on their regular beat and again commence their illegal activities as soon as the Police leave the place. Also many victims have not lodged complaints out of fear. Hence, the Samithi has urged the City Police Commissioner to make these Parks free from anti-social elements.

The Samithi has also complained about transgenders who harass motorists and passengers for money at traffic signals and abuse them if they do not give money. They have urged the Police to check the menace of transgenders also.

