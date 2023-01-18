‘Listening to music helps in better health conditions’
January 18, 2023

Mysuru: “Liste-ning to music helps in better health apart from providing happiness, Music will also strengthen emotional bonding,” opined  Dr. C.V. Shilpa,  Gynaecologist  at Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital in city.

She was speaking as the chief guest at a function “Srikanta Ragalahari” organised jointly by Srikanta Women’s Pre-University College, Department of Kannada and Culture and Suvidhatri Kala Pratishtana, at the College premises near Agrahara    here recently.

“Listening to music leads to the disappearance of diseases and results in better health conditions. Music lends joy, improves emotional bonding and keeps us away from diseases. Women should study and practice various forms of music such as Classical, Light Music, Hindustani and Folk,” added Dr. Shilpa, who was felicitated on the occasion.

Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, who spoke on the occasion, felt that it is possible to reform family if the woman is educated. He regretted that the present cell phone culture is taking away the joy of cultural and traditional practices and called upon women to become IAS/KAS officers in this competitive world.

PDG Ln. Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy, K. Varadaraja Iyengar Memorial Trust Treasurer N.S. Rangarajan, Ln. H. Ashwathnarayan, JSS Medical College Clinical Embryologist (IVF) and playback singer Dr. Sumanth Vasistha, College Principal Subbalakshmi and others were present.

