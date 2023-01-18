Cops interact with students on cyber crimes

January 18, 2023

Mysuru: To create awareness on cyber crimes and steps to be taken to prevent it, a Student-Police interaction meet was held at Rani Bahadur Auditorium in Manasagangothri campus here this morning.

The interaction organised by Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station in association with University of Mysore Research Students Association, was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, who also launched an awareness song composed by Vidu. Rekha Venkatesh, a short film and a documentary film on the occasion.

The song cautions public about cyber crimes that take place without one’s knowledge, how strangers lure people with gifts and cheat them, cheating in the guise of providing instant loans, cheating through fraudulent messages and strangers asking for One Time Passwords (OTPs) among others.

A section of audience at the programme.

The documentary film, which was screened on the occasion, asks people, especially youths, to be very careful while using internet, getting cheated through fake matrimonial websites, while updating Know Your Customer (KYC) form online and getting cheated after accepting friend requests of strangers.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Commissioner Ramesh said that people should be very careful while answering phone calls and when fake calls come asking for ATM card details or OTPs, it should not be divulged at any cost.

Securing internet networks and financial details with strong passwords, ensuring that our software is up-to-date, ignoring pop-ups, controlling personal and private data, not sharing OTP and not responding to suspicious calls, texts and mails are some of the steps that might keep us safe from cyber fraud, he added.

Devaraja Sub-Division ACP M.N. Shashidhar, City Crime Branch (CCB) ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan, Prof. Anand and others were present at the interaction meet.