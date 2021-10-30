Tributes pour in for Puneeth Rajkumar

October 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A host of city organisations on Friday paid tributes to popular Sandalwood actor ‘Power Star’ Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in Bengaluru yesterday morning.

Several amateur theatre artistes, who gathered at Kalamandira premises last evening, paid candle light tributes to the deceased actor. Senior artistes Mime Ramesh, Rajashekar Kadamba and others took part.

Puneeth Rajkumar Abhimanigala Balaga, under the leadership of Ramegowda, paid their respects for the departed actor by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar at Dr. Rajkumar Park close to Palace North Gate.

Niranjana Mutt Samrakshana Samiti offered floral tributes to the portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar.

The Management and Staff of Gayatri Talkies on Chamaraja Double Road offered condolences by erecting a huge cutout of the Sandalwood actor in the Talkies premises.

A good number of sportspersons, who gathered at Javagal Srinath Circle on JLB Road, paid their tributes by lighting candles.

The members of Helping Hands, a city-based Jain youth organisation, too paid homage to the late actor at ‘Kabutar Daan’ venue near North Gate of Mysore Palace where pigeons are fed daily by donors.