Truckers’ strike total

February 26, 2021

Over 6,000 lorries stay off roads; District Lorry

Owners stage symbolic dharna in front of DC Office

Mysore/Mysuru: Goods transport in the city and district came to a standstill today following a Nationwide Truckers’ Stir in protest against rising fuel prices and seeking fulfilment of their various other demands.

Transporters and lorry owners of Karnataka had announced their support to the one-day stir called by several National-level Trucker and Goods Transport Associations.

In Mysuru, the strike was led by Mysuru District Lorry Owners Association, with support from South Zone Motor Transporters Welfare Association, The Mysuru Bandipalya Lorry Owners Association, RMC Lorry Owners Association, MNGT Railway Goods Shed Lorry Owners Association, Mysuru City Unit of Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association and Sand Lorry Stand Association.

As part of the stir, the lorry owners staged a symbolic demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office here this morning.

Addressing the protestors, Mysuru District Lorry Owners Association President B. Kodandaram strongly condemned the exponentially rising fuel prices, which is severely hurting the truckers amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Urging the Government to take steps for stemming the rising fuel prices, he wanted the Government to meet the truckers’ charter of demands, which chiefly included reduction of fuel prices, a cut in third party insurance premiums, reduction of toll fee on Highways and extension of the validity duration of E-way Bills, among others.

There are about 6,500 lorries in the District, with 1,000 of them having National Permit, 1,500 Intra-State lorries, 1,500 lorries concerning construction industry and the rest local lorries, transporting food grains, essential commodities and other articles and goods.

Kodandaram claimed that the truckers were facing a lot of hardship due to operational losses caused by rising fuel prices, spare parts and other factors.

Kodandaram further said that, lorries and other goods vehicles transporting essential commodities have been exempted from the day-long strike.

Strongly opposing the old vehicle scrapping policy recently announced by the Government, Kodandaram wanted the Government to clarify on the alternative measures or proposals for vehicle owners if all vehicles, including trucks, that are more than 15-years-old are scrapped.