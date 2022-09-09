Twist in the honey trap tale of Mandya jeweller Jagannath Shetty

September 9, 2022

Audio, video clips of him getting caught in lodge room go viral

Mandya: The honey trap tale of Mandya jeweller Jagannath Shetty has taken a twist following two audio clips of his intimate talks with the girl student and three video clips of him being caught with the girl at a lodge room in Mysuru going viral on social media. Also, the statements in his compliant to the Police and what actually took place is different.

Shetty, who had lodged a complaint with Mandya West Police after six months of the incident, had stated that on Feb. 26, when he was waiting at Mandya Bus Stand to take a bus to Mysuru as he had booked a ticket to go to Mangaluru, four persons including Salma Banu and Jayanth, who came in a car, spoke with him as if they knew him, offered to drop him to Mysuru in their car and took him.

Upon reaching Mysuru, the car occupants told him that their friend had brought a gold biscuit to sell and requested him to test the genuineness of the gold biscuit.

They then took him to the lodge and on entering the room, he saw a woman in the room and all of a sudden Salma Banu, Jayanth and four others barged into the room and one of them saying that the woman was his sister assaulted him. They then made a video of him with the woman and demanded Rs. 4 crore besides threatening to kill him.

The complaint further stated that the talks ended at about 2 am and the amount was settled for Rs. 50 lakh and only after he got the money from his friend and gave them, he was released the next day at about 11 am. Based on the complaint, Mandya West Police, who had registered a case, had arrested Salma Banu and three others.

The audio clips which have gone viral reveals that Shetty, introduces himself to the girl as a lecturer in Hubballi and even talks with the girl intimately. He also proposes to spend two days happily with her at a lodge in Mysuru and the girl accepts his proposal. Shetty also tells the girl to take a house on rent in Mysuru so that he could come and go once a week.

The video clips which have also gone viral shows Shetty sitting on the bed and the girl sitting on a chair during which three men barge into the room. One of them hit the girl on her head and later two persons assault Shetty. Later, Salma Banu enters the scene and reveals who Shetty actually is. She then humiliates him besides threatening that she would call the media, following which Shetty requests her not to do so.

One thing is true that Shetty was honey trapped. But the questions that remain are: Who introduced the girl to Shetty? Since when Shetty and the girl were in touch? Was Shetty honey trapped in his first meet? Or whether Shetty had met the girl earlier?