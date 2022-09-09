Ex-MLA Kempegowda passes away

September 9, 2022

Pandavapura: Former Pandavapura MLA K. Kempegowda (96) passed away at his residence at Chinakurali in the taluk late on Wednesday night due to age-related illness.

Kempegowda was an MLA for three terms winning on a Janata Party ticket for the first time in 1983, as an independent in 1985 and as a Congress candidate in 1999. He later quit the Congress and contested as a BJP Candidate in the 2008 Assembly polls from Melukote, which he lost. He stayed away from active politics later on.

He is survived by four sons, five daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

His last rites were performed at his farmland near Chinakurali on Thursday evening. Many political leaders including MLAs C.S. Puttaraju, G.T. Devegowda and M. Ashwin Kumar, MP Sumalatha Ambarish, Minister K.C. Narayanagowda and others paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Chinakurali located on Mysuru-K.R. Pet Main Road, observed a voluntary bandh on Thursday as a mark of respect.