‘Nrithyakala Tapaswini Award’ conferred on Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy

September 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy, Founder-Director, Vasundhara Performing Arts Centre (VPAC), Mysuru, during her Europe and US tour, presented ‘Kitturu Rani Chennamma’ (a woman warrior and freedom fighter of Karnataka) dance feature, at Munich in Germany, organised by Vidushi Subhada Subramanya and at Paris in France organised by Dr. Vasundhara Filliozat of Bharat Sanskrit Sangama celebrating India’s 75th Year of Independence.

The Consulate Generals of India at Germany and France honoured Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy on the occasion.

Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy also presented ‘Amma,’ the last days of Lord Krishna, at Louisville Kentucky, US and Santa Clara in California, USA.

She was conferred with ‘Nrithyakala Tapaswini Award,’ instituted by Nrithyamanasa Performing Arts Centre (NPAC), by Council General Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad along with NPAC Director Manasa Nagaraj. It was followed by Dr. Vasundhara’s rare solo presentation ‘Amma’ to the jam-packed auditorium with dance rasikas of California giving her a standing ovation at the end of the performance.

This script and lyrics of ‘Kitturu Rani Chennamma’ and ‘Amma’ are by Vidu. Dr. Jyothi Shankar of Mysuru, according to a press release from S. Bhuvaneshwari, Programme Co-ordinator, VPAC&C Trust, Mysuru.