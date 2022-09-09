Week-long Yoga Dasara-2022 programme from Sept. 26

September 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Dasara Yoga Sub-Committee has organised a week-long Yoga Dasara-2022 programme between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 at various venues:

Sept. 26: Yoga Dasara-2022 programme will be inaugurated at 5 pm at Oval Grounds near Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office. The inaugural programme will be followed by Yoga dance feature till 8 pm.

Sept. 27: ‘Yoga Vahini,’ a yoga exercise programme will be held for media representatives at Javaregowda Park in Saraswathipuram between 8 am and 9 am.

Sept. 28: ‘Yoga Sambhrama’, a mega Yogathon will be held in Palace premises between 6 am and 8 am. The event is open for general public. 75 different Asanas will be performed to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Sept. 29: A State-level Dasara Yogasana competition will be held at P. Kalingarao Auditorium at Dasara Exhibition premises between 9 am and 5 pm.

Sept. 30: A ‘Yoga Chain’ programme for students, members of the public and yoga enthusiasts will take place at the Palace premises from 6 am to 9 am.

Oct. 1: ‘Grameena Yoga’, Mass Yoga and Surya Namaskara programme will be held at Sri Nanjundeshwara Temple (Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple) in Nanjangud between 6 am and 8 am.

Oct. 3: Yoga Trekking and Durga Namaskara Yoga programme at the foot of Chamundi Hill from 6 am to 8 am.