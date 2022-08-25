Two chain-snatchers nabbed

August 25, 2022

Gold jewellery worth Rs. 9.15 lakh recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: Kuvempunagar Police, on Aug. 20, have arrested two chain-snatchers and have recovered gold ornaments weighing 183 grams and worth Rs. 9.15 lakh from them.

The arrested are 32-year-old Guruprasad, a tailor by profession and a resident of Ramabai Nagar and 29-year-old Shabaz Khan, a Lab Assistant and a resident of Nehru Nagar.

The recovered gold ornaments include four gold mangalya chains weighing 155 grams and one gold chain weighing 28 grams all worth Rs. 9,15,000, besides seizing the bike worth Rs. 35,000, which was used for the crime and two mobile phones worth Rs. 20,000 from them.

The accused used to target only elderly women, at places where there are no CCTVs and they used to switch off their mobile phones while committing the crime.

Following their arrest, the Police have solved five chain-snatching cases in Kuvempunagar Police limits that occurred on Mar. 14, Apr. 3, May 8, June 12 and July 27.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna and KR Sub-Division ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy guided Kuvempunagar Inspector Shanmuga Varma, Sub-Inspectors M. Radha and S.P. Gopal, ASI Mahadeva and staff M.P. Manjunath, N.K. Puttappa, Nagesh, Hazarath, Surgeon, Mahesh, M.C. Yogesh and H.K. Srinivas in the nabbing and recovery operation.