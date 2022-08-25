Intl. Audiology Meet begins at AIISH

August 25, 2022

‘Early identification prevents language, communication delays’

Mysore/Mysuru: A three-day IALP (International Association of Communication Sciences) International Audiology Conference began at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) this morning.

The theme of the international conference is ‘Disability certification of persons with speech and hearing impairment’.

The highlights of the conference are scientific paper presentation (platform and poster) and plenary sessions. Professionals working across the globe will brainstorm and understand the global perspectives on hearing, speech and language disability certification and shortlist practice protocols.

State Commissioner for Persons with Disability K.S. Lathakumari, IAS, was the chief guest. In her inaugural address, she stressed the importance of early identification and intervention of hearing impairment.

“Hearing impairment not only affects the child’s speech and language development but also impedes the child’s social, educational and personality development. Early identification and intervention programmes for a child with hearing impairment are to determine which children have developmental difficulties that may become obstacles to their learning or may place the children at risk,” she said.

Early identification prevents and minimises language and communication delays to enhance the child’s language development and communication skills for learning. Early identification and intervention play a crucial role in a hearing impaired disability. There is an urgent need to identify as early as possible those young children in need of services,” she noted.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has established early intervention centres in Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Mangaluru, Kodagu, Raichur, Shivamogga, Davangere and Bengaluru and this will be expanded to other districts as well, Lathakumari said.

“With such a large number of hearing impairments in the country, audiology becomes all the more important. AIISH has been at the forefront of human resource development and is providing world-class clinical services in the field of audiology and speech-language pathology. During the past 5 decades, several audiologists and speech-language pathologists who have graduated from AIISH have spread the importance of the profession in the healthcare sector all over the world,” the IAS Officer added.

“We need more number of medical professionals and technicians in certification process of disabilities that too for hearing impaired disability. AIISH is cooperating with the State Government in this task,” Lathakumari said.

Over 300 participants have registered for the three-day conference, including students and professionals in the field of audiology and speech language pathology.

R. Rangasayee, Chair – IALP Audiology Committee was the guest of honour. Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Chairperson, IALP and Director – AIISH, Mysuru, presided over the inaugural session.