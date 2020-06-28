Two COVID-19-infected women deliver healthy babies
Two COVID-19-infected women deliver healthy babies

June 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: It was joy amidst pandemic for two women infected with COVID-19 as they gave birth to healthy babies — a boy and a girl — at the Jayalakshmipuram Maternity Hospital in city.

The women, hailing from Bannur and K.R. Nagar, gave birth through normal and caesarean section. While one delivered yesterday at 11.30 pm, another delivered today at 2.30 am. In total in the district, three women, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have given birth with the first birth reported on June 20. 

Gynaecologists from Cheluvamba Hospital, Anaesthetics, Paediatricians, Staff Nurses and Group-D employees assisted in delivering the healthy babies. The mothers and the babies are healthy and are being given special care at the hospital.

