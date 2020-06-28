NCC Girl Cadets stitch masks, handover to Mysuru DC

June 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to harrow everyone, especially the frontline workers tasked to mitigate the crisis, in a commendable gesture worthy of emulation, NCC Girl Cadets from Mysuru had come forward with the initiative of locally stitched high quality pleated cotton face masks for District authorities.

On May 13, the first lot of masks was handed over to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar. The work didn’t stop here; the Cadets and Girl Cadet Instructors continue to stitch masks to contribute to the district health workers and the needy wherever required.

As per PMO’s directions for ‘Mask India Movement’, 3 Karnataka Girls Battalion NCC, Mysuru, took initiative of stitching masks. It started when a Cadet Kalpana made masks at her home for people from her native village. And more Cadets named Cdt Sowjanya, Cdt Divya Kumari, Cdt Ananya R. Shetty, Cdt A. Pooja, Cdt Ranjitha and Cdt Deeksha, along with the lady instructors of the Battalion GCI K. Divya Suresh, GCI Lekshmi Das, GCI K.P. Divya, all from Mysuru, have joined the effort.

With the aim to contribute to the society, the second lot of 1,200 masks has been handed over to the DC at the Regional Commissioner’s Conference Hall.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.