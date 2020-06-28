‘IN-SPACe’ can curb brain drain, boost potential, says ISRO Chairman

June 28, 2020

Chennai: In a major reform in the India’s space arena, the private sector will now be allowed to carry out space activities like building of rockets, satellites and providing launch services, Indian Space Research Organisation Chief K. Sivan said

Terming this a major reform set to unlock India’s potential, Sivan said the private sector can also be part of the inter-planetary missions of the ISRO. The Union Cabinet has recently approved participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, including planetary exploration missions.

Addressing journalists through a virtual press conference in Chennai yesterday, Dr. Sivan said, “As part of reforms approved by the Cabinet, the newly formed Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), will act as an arm of ISRO. This will allow private companies to participate in the country’s space programmes and free up the ISRO to focus more on its own research and development activities with available new technologies.”

“IN-SPACe will help curb brain drain. The manpower with ISRO was just a miniscule of talent India produces. Thousands of engineers pass out each year and many migrate to other countries due to limited opportunities within the country,” he said.

Later, Dr. Sivan thanked Press Information Bureau for organising virtual press conference amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Former Assistant Editor of ‘The Hindu’ T.S. Subramanian who is also a nuclear science expert and a number of other notable media representatives were also present at the conference.