PESCE – Mandya secures 147th Rank in NIRF-2020

June 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: PES College of Engineering (PESCE), Mandya, has secured 147th Rank at National-level in Ministry of Human Resource Development’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2020 among engineering institutions as announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on June 11.

It may be mentioned here that the College had secured 161st rank in NIRF-2019 and improved the ranking position by 15 places.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a methodology adopted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, to rank institutions of higher education in India. The Framework was approved by the MHRD and launched by HRD Minister in the year 2015.

NIRF parameters for the Process of Ranking broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity” and “Perception.”

Out of the nearly 10,000 engineering institutions in India, about 1,071 institutions are eligible for NIRF rankings-2020. Out of which only top 200 institutions are listed by MHRD under NIRF rankings. Out of 200 rankings, 21 (23 in NIRF-2019) Colleges from Karnataka are listed and in that PESCE, Mandya, stands in 17th (18th in NIRF-2019) place. Another achievement is that in the Overall Ranking (includes Engineering and Management Colleges) group, PESCE has placed in the rank band of 151-200 at the National-level.

The College has been accorded the reward of ‘Extension of Autonomous status up to 2023-24’ and ‘Grant of Permanent affiliation to UG courses up to 2024-25.’ The College is also accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and NBA (many programme). The College has successfully implemented ‘Technical Education Improvement Programme (TEQIP – II)’ of the World Bank & MHRD and presently implementing TEQIP-III programme. The College is effectively mentoring ‘Uma Nath Singh Institute of Engineering and Technology’ of Uttar Pradesh, according to a press release from PESCE Principal Dr. H.V. Ravindra.