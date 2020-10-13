Two-day PG-CET begins

October 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day PG-CET conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for admission to Post-Graduate technical courses such as M.Tech, M.Arch, MCA, MBA and ME, offered by VTU and other State-run Universities in Karnataka, began at eight centres in the city this morning.

A total of 5,224 technical graduate degree holders had registered for the exam at the city centres, which included Maharaja PU college, Maharani PU College, D. Banumaiah College, Mathru Mandali College in Vontikoppal and Mahajana College in Jayalakshmipuram, among others.

Tomorrow, the Diploma-CET for admission of Engineering Diploma students to Under-Graduate engineering courses will take place at eight centres in the city. A total of 2,400 diploma holders have registered for the exam.

The City Police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC in 200 mts radius of all the Exam Centres between 6 am and 6 pm on both days of the exam. Also all photo copy shops in the vicinity have been asked to close during exam.