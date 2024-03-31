Two-day training workshop for Poll Officers and personnel
Two-day training workshop for Poll Officers and personnel

March 31, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day training workshop for Poll Officers and personnel of all Polling Stations coming under  11 Assembly segments of Mysuru district began this morning in city and at the respective taluk headquarters.

While the workshop for poll personnel for K.R.Nagar, Nanjangud, Chamundeshwari, Chamaraja and Varuna Assembly segments was held today, the workshop for Periyapatna, Hunsur, H.D.Kote, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja and T. Narasipur Assembly segments will be held tomorrow.  The workshop for  Chamaraja Constituency will be held for the second day tomorrow also.

In the city, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra held the workshop for poll personnel of Chamaraja Constituency at Baden Powell School near the Old DC office. The PROs, APROs and other poll personnel were given lectures on performing poll duties, mustering process and related activities, arrangement of EVMs in polling booths, Voting process, handling of poll agents in booths, verification of documents produced by voters before voting, the voting process and all other poll related activities. This apart, a PPT presentation on the entire voting process and a practical demonstration on the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs were also a part of the workshop.

Resource persons were deputed to each of the training centres for guiding the Polling Station Officers.

