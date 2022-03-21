Two-day Udyoga Mela begins
News

Two-day Udyoga Mela begins

March 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day mega Udyoga Mela organised by Janaspandana Trust, headed by former MLA M.K. Somashekar, began at Chikkammaniketana Kalyana Mantap in Kuvempunagar this morning.

Former Minister Geetha Mahadevaprasad inaugurated the Mela.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that former MLA Somashekar has been organising Job Melas for over 15 years, whether he is holding any office or not. Noting that scores of people lost their jobs and livelihood following the outbreak of the deadly COVID pandemic two years ago, Geetha said that this Udyoga Mela assumes more significance in this backdrop, as qualified candidates look for newer opportunities.

Pointing out that such job fairs need to be organised at all levels, she opined that such Melas are specially helpful for youths from rural areas.

Somashekar, President of Janaspandana Trust, said that  even qualified and talented youths too are forced to run around in search of jobs in this post-pandemic days.

Maintaining that over 15,000 people having varied qualifications and skills, have secured jobs in different companies in the past 15 years, he said that the Mela is attracting bigger crowd of youths seeking jobs with each passing year, he added.

More than 100 companies from Mysuru, Bengaluru and other parts of the State are taking part.  The Mela concludes tomorrow.

Former Mayors T.B. Chikkanna and Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Corporators J. Gopi, Bhuvaneshwari, Shobha Sunil, Congress leaders Sunil Kumar, Somashekar and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching