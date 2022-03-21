Two-day Udyoga Mela begins

March 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day mega Udyoga Mela organised by Janaspandana Trust, headed by former MLA M.K. Somashekar, began at Chikkammaniketana Kalyana Mantap in Kuvempunagar this morning.

Former Minister Geetha Mahadevaprasad inaugurated the Mela.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that former MLA Somashekar has been organising Job Melas for over 15 years, whether he is holding any office or not. Noting that scores of people lost their jobs and livelihood following the outbreak of the deadly COVID pandemic two years ago, Geetha said that this Udyoga Mela assumes more significance in this backdrop, as qualified candidates look for newer opportunities.

Pointing out that such job fairs need to be organised at all levels, she opined that such Melas are specially helpful for youths from rural areas.

Somashekar, President of Janaspandana Trust, said that even qualified and talented youths too are forced to run around in search of jobs in this post-pandemic days.

Maintaining that over 15,000 people having varied qualifications and skills, have secured jobs in different companies in the past 15 years, he said that the Mela is attracting bigger crowd of youths seeking jobs with each passing year, he added.

More than 100 companies from Mysuru, Bengaluru and other parts of the State are taking part. The Mela concludes tomorrow.

Former Mayors T.B. Chikkanna and Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Corporators J. Gopi, Bhuvaneshwari, Shobha Sunil, Congress leaders Sunil Kumar, Somashekar and others were present.