Crawford Hall gears up for tomorrow’s Convocation

March 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Crawford Hall, which houses the administrative building of the over century-old University of Mysore (UoM), is gearing up for the 102nd convocation of the University that will take place tomorrow (Mar.22).

A huge screen, other than the University’s own screens, has been erected close to the Hall to enable the public to watch the event live, as entry to the Hall is restricted to only invitees.

The authorities have made seating arrangements inside the Crawford Hall for all the guests and invitees attending the event, in which Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will take part. NAAC Director S.C. Sharma will deliver the convocation address at 11 am.

Three personalities — Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar (Posthumously), former DRDO Director-General V.K. Aatre and noted folk singer M. Mahadevaswamy will receive Honorary Doctorate degrees.

Over 28,000 students will receive their degrees during the convocation.

The authorities have made vehicle parking arrangements at Oval Grounds to enable people attending the event to park their vehicles.