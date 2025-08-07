Two go missing
News

Two go missing

August 7, 2025

Mysuru: In separate cases, two persons have gone missing from city.

In the first case, a 59-year-old Tulsidas has gone missing since Apr. 18 from city. He is 5.6 ft. tall, oval faced, normal built, oily red complexioned, speaks Kannada, Tulu, Hindi and English, has ‘AMMI’ tattooed on his right hand and was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans pant at the time of going missing.

Those having any information about the missing man may contact Hebbal Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418318 or call Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.

In the second case, 23-year-old K.L. Manoj, who left his house at Chikkegowdanakoppal village, Yelwal hobli, on July 19 at about 8.30 pm, has since gone missing. Manoj is 5.4 ft. tall, normal built, oval faced, oily red complexioned, has a scar on his nose, has ‘Gowramma’ and Bhagyamma’ tattooed on his left hand, speaks Kannada and was wearing a black shirt and black pant at the time of going missing.

Those having any information about the missing youth may contact Yelwal Police Station on Ph: 0821-2402222.

