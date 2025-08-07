Bid to clear ‘unauthorised stalls’ around historical pond sparks tension
Bid to clear ‘unauthorised stalls’ around historical pond sparks tension

August 7, 2025

Mysuru:   Tension prevailed for some time at Rajendra Nagar (Kesare) in the city yesterday, when the BJP leaders allegedly made a vain bid to restore Singara Shetty Kola (pond) and mantapa, by clearing unauthorised fish and meat shops opened on the premises.

Over 25 BJP workers led by the party’s City General Secretary H.G. Giridhar, had gone to the shops, asking the traders to vacate the premises to facilitate the restoration of the historical structures. The traders, who were caught off-guard, vehemently refused to vacate the space and entered into a wordy duel with BJP leaders. As the arguments and counter arguments ensued, the shop owners and locals allegedly made an assault bid on BJP leaders.

Giridhar claimed that, there once existed Singara Shetty Kola in front of the now functioning Veterinary Hospital, with a mantapa that still exists. A tradition of carrying pond water for puja to Sri Lakshmi Venkataramana Swamy temple, on Shivaji Road, was in practice. Now, the sanctity attached to the place is facing a threat, with the opening of unauthorised fish and meat stalls functioning out of shed like shops, with news structures being added in the recent years.

Giridhar told media persons, a letter has been written to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner in this regard, demanding suitable action to restore the pond and mantapa.

Narasimharaja (NR) Police Inspector Lakshmikanth K. Talawar pacified the unyielding BJP leaders and locals.

