Woman’s phone hacked; fraudster siphons off Rs. 1.98 lakh

August 7, 2025

Mysuru: A woman lost her money after a miscreant hacked her mobile phone and got Rs. 1.98 lakh transferred from her bank accounts on Tuesday in city.

The woman, who lost her money, is a resident of Srirampura here. The woman, who was interested in astrology, was searching for a daily horoscope book on the internet when she came across the phone number of Gowrishankara Book Depot.

She then called the phone number and enquired about the book during which the person who received the call told her that he had the book. In the meantime, the woman received an Android Package Kit (APK) file on her mobile phone which opened accidentally. The woman, who realised that it was a fraud number, tried to disconnect the call when the person was still talking, but to no avail. She then received a fake message, which stated that money was withdrawn from her bank account.

Meanwhile, the man on the phone threatened her to follow his instructions in order to get her money back. Following which the woman, transferred a total of Rs. 1.98 lakh from her two bank accounts, thus ending up losing her money.

As she could not disconnect the call, the woman switched off her mobile phone and lodged a Police complaint.

Kuvempunagar Police have registered a case and are investigating.