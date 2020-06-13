Two guest lecturers of same college end lives

June 13, 2020

Financial woes, depression during lockdown suspected

Mysore/Mysuru: During lockdown period, within a span of a month, two guest lecturers of a Government Degree College in Malavalli taluk here, have ended their lives. Financial problems and depression that resulted out of lockdown woes are suspected to be the cause of their extreme step.

The deceased are Kokila (35), a guest lecturer of the Commerce stream and Suresh (29) of History Department of the same college. While Kokila ended her life by hanging on May 11, Suresh had died of self-immolation on June 4.

It is said that they were disappointed about not getting a Government job. As the Government had failed to release the salary since several months, they were facing financial problems, it is said.

Principal K.T. Venkatesh said, “Both lecturers were working in the College since three years. They were conducting online classes for students during lockdown. They might have ended their lives out of depression.”

Kokila’s sister has lodged a complaint at K.M. Doddi Police Station stating that Kokila committed suicide due to depression. Mandya Rural Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with Suresh’s suicide.

Suresh, who dreamt of a Government job, was under depression, according to his family members.

“Many guest lecturers are suffering from depression as they have no job security. Government should come in aid of guest lecturers,” urged Rajya Shaikshanika Diksuchi mattu Sudharana Samiti President Dr. Sudhakar Hosalli.