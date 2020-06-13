‘I have just brought the present status before people’
Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the Congress allegation, MLA Ramdas said that he had revealed the present status of the B-Kharab classification from the lands coming under Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 and Alanahalli Survey Number 41.

“Nowhere have I stated that the order has been passed. Since two years, despite former CM Siddharamaiah passing a Cabinet order, nothing had moved and no efforts were made to resolve the deadlock. Now things are moving in the right direction and I have just said that,” Ramdas said, reacting to Congress Spokesperson M. Lakshman’s statement.

“Lakshman has said that I wanted to save my and my brother’s properties. This has surprised me. If Lakshman proves his allegation, I will take political retirement,” Ramdas said and added that by clearing the hurdles in Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 and Alanahalli Survey Number 41, he has to thank his voters who have made him an MLA.

The MLA has welcomed Lakshman’s call for an open debate on the issue. “Let Lakshman too try and solve the problems faced by over 25,000 residents and before making an allegation, he must get his facts right. Let him come with documents and then prove the allegations,” the MLA said.

