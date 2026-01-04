Two Jain youths set to renounce worldly life

January 4, 2026

Diya Kumari Haran and Kunal to embrace Jain Deeksha on Feb. 22; Mukthi Jayotsav held in their honour

Mysore/Mysuru: In a profound act of renunciation and spiritual awakening, 22-year-old Diya Kumari Haran and 13-year-old Kunal are set to embrace Jain Deeksha, marking their departure from worldly attachments and entry into a life of Tyag, Tapasya and Shuddhi.

Both Diya Kumari Haran and Kunal will receive Deeksha on Feb. 22, 2026, at Mani Lakshmi Theerth (Manilaxmi Jain Tirth), a prominent Jain pilgrimage centre in Gujarat. Their Deeksha Pradata will be Pa. Pu. Gachadhipati Srimad Vijay Jayanandsurishwarji Ma.Sa.

Diya Kumari Haran is the grand-daughter of late Sovan Bai and late Sukhrajji Haran and the daughter of Anita Devi and Praveenji Haran, who run an imitation jewellery business at Shivarampet.

Kunal is the son of Naresh and Samatha Devi, who own a cloth store.

Picture shows Diya Kumari Haran, dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, who will also receive Jain Deeksha on Feb. 22, walking along the procession route from Sri Sumatinath Jain Temple at Halladakeri to the Scouts and Guides Grounds as part of Mukthi Jayotsav this morning.

Mukthi Jayotsav

Today’s ceremony, titled Mukthi Jayotsav, was held at the Scouts and Guides Grounds behind the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office. The venue was specially decorated and transformed into ‘Jayananada Nagar.’

The Mukthi Jayotsav was organised to honour Diya Kumari Haran and Kunal before they renounce material possessions and worldly pleasures. The celebrations began on Friday (Jan. 2) and today marks the culmination.

By choosing the path of Moksha, Diya Kumari Haran and Kunal embody the core Jain principles of Ahimsa (non-violence), Aparigraha (non-possession) and strict spiritual discipline. Jain Deeksha is not merely a ritual, but a sacred vow of renunciation and self-realisation.

It signifies a journey from possession to purity and from self to soul. Jain Deeksha is not the loss of the world, but the discovery of the soul — a courageous step towards inner freedom, eternal peace and Moksha.

While Diya Kumari Haran has completed her degree, she has been studying Jain philosophy under Mukti Prajna Ji in Gujarat for the past six years. Kunal has completed his ninth standard and has been learning Jain philosophy under Jayananda Guruji for the last three years.

Varshidaan procession

As part of the spiritual initiation, a grand Varshidaan procession was taken out today at 8.30 am from Sri Sumatinath Jain Temple at Halladakeri to the Scouts and Guides Grounds. Diya Kumari Haran and Kunal were dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire. While Diya walked along the procession, Kunal stood atop a decorated chariot mounted on a vehicle along with his parents.

Leading the procession was a decorated bullock cart carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, followed by a Mahaveer Sthamba. Yakshagana, dollu kunitha and other folk troupes. A group of children on horseback, clad in traditional Rajasthani attire, also participated.

Community members who had already taken Deeksha walked barefoot along the procession route, symbolising the purity of the rituals. A tableau depicting Mohankheda Jain Tirth in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh — an important Svetambara Jain pilgrimage centre — was another highlight.

Tableaux of various Jain temples, spiritual abodes, Kalasas, Mahaveer temples and Mahaveer idols mounted on vehicles dominated the procession. Giant portraits of Vimal Sagar Guruji and Mukti Vijaya Guruji were carried separately along with bhakthi sangeeth. The procession passed through Ashoka Road, Dodda Gadiyara, Gandhi Square, K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road Junction to reach Old DC Office.

A community lunch followed at noon, bringing together family members, devotees and well-wishers in a spirit of reverence and celebration.

Vidai Samaroh

In the evening, a Vidai Samaroh will be held, during which Diya Kumari Haran and Kunal will visit the homes of friends and relatives.

This will be their final interaction with loved ones, as after Deeksha they will renounce all relationships, material possessions and worldly pleasures. They will be accorded traditional hospitality before embarking on their spiritual journey.