25 years on… still no home

January 4, 2026

475 families in Chamaraja Constituency still waiting

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the State Government is eager to distribute nearly 200 houses to evicted illegal residents of Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru, agony of 475 housing beneficiaries from Chamaraja Constituency in Mysuru remains unending — even after a staggering wait of 25 years for a roof over their heads.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) invited applications from the homeless for the allotment of Ashraya houses and sites in 2000, when H.S. Shankaralingegowda was the Chamaraja MLA. Thousands applied, of whom 475 beneficiaries were selected. Each of them deposited Rs. 10,100 as demanded by the MCC.

Government land at Ayyajayyanahundi, along the Dattagalli Ring Road, was identified for the project. In 2002, site numbers were allotted to beneficiaries through a draw of lots held at the Town Hall. The entire process was video-recorded to ensure transparency and avoid any scope for irregularities.

Legal battles

As preliminary works for layout formation began, the MCC once again asked beneficiaries to pay an additional Rs. 5,000, citing extra expenditure for filling low-lying areas. With this, the beneficiaries believed their long-cherished dream of owning a site was finally within reach.

However, the dream proved short-lived. Differences erupted among Ashraya Samithi members over alleged irregularities and lack of transparency in beneficiary selection. Legal battles followed, with petitions filed challenging the beneficiary list. After prolonged hearings, the Court dismissed the pleas, ruling that the list was valid.

The beneficiaries, relieved by the Court’s verdict, hoped allotment would finally move forward. Instead, in a major setback, a few years ago, the then Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri issued a notification declaring that the land earmarked for the layout at Ayyajayyanahundi was part of a lake. The area was subsequently fenced with barbed wire to prevent encroachment.

Many have passed away

Even 25 years after applications were invited, the beneficiaries continue to wait, despite multiple Governments — Congress, BJP and JD(S) — having come and gone. The prolonged delay starkly exposes official apathy towards the 475 hapless beneficiaries of the Chamaraja Assembly segment.

Tragically, several beneficiaries have not lived to see the outcome of their struggle. Most were aged between 40 and 50 years when they applied in 2000.

Over the past 25 years, many have passed away due to illness, accidents, age-related ailments and other causes.

It has been decided to allot G+3 category houses to the 475 beneficiaries under the Group Housing Scheme, for which land has been identified near Bhugathagalli. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared and sent to the Government for approval. Construction will commence once approval is granted. The list of 475 beneficiaries will now be reviewed again for eligibility. —G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Dy. Commissioner, Mysuru