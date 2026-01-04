Sangam Circle gets its own gadiyara

January 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The construction of an attractive clock tower at Sangam Circle in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage has entered its final phase, drawing public attention for its traditional bronze dome and imposing presence.

Built at a cost of Rs. 1 crore under a special initiative of MLA G.T. Devegowda, the 50-ft-high tower blends quality construction with aesthetic appeal. The classically styled bronze dome crowning the structure stands as a symbol of Mysuru’s rich and enduring heritage.

The design closely resembles the dome above the Maharaja’s statue at Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle near the Mysore Palace. Sculptor Krishnachari of Nagamangala has crafted the dome entirely in bronze, adorning it with intricate engravings of the Gandabherunda, the emblem of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom.

To enhance the traditional grandeur of the landmark, ornamental cement balustrades have been erected along the four adjoining roads, while protective railings have been installed to prevent vandalism.

Clocks on all four sides

The tower is fitted with clocks on all four sides, supplied by a Delhi-based company. Each clock measures 11 ft. in height and width, featuring Kannada numerals on one face, Roman numerals on another and English numerals on the remaining two. Apart from displaying time, the clocks chime melodiously every hour, with the sound audible up to a radius of 1.5 km.

For night-time visibility, the clock dials have been coated with radium. Adding to its visual appeal, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has installed automatic electric lights around the tower, programmed to switch on and off on their own.

Blending tradition with modern utility, the Sangam Circle clock tower is poised to emerge as a new landmark in Mysuru.

The tower now joins the city’s list of iconic clock towers, including the 75-ft Silver Jubilee Clock Tower (Dodda Gadiyara) near the Mysore Palace and the Dufferin Clock Tower (Chikka Gadiyara) at Devaraja Market, both of which have long stood as enduring symbols of the city’s cultural legacy.

Adding to this tradition are the 70-ft Centenary Clock Tower in the Manasagangothri campus and the 38-ft Big Ben-style Clock Tower at Madeena Mosque Circle in Udayagiri.

These modern structures, blending traditional and contemporary elements, have also become landmarks, drawing the attention of both residents and visitors.